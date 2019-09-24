DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Meaningful Meadows.
The space is the first outdoor educational and occupational center designed for adults with developmental disabilities in the state.
This innovative center will give adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn new skills through connecting with their senses, provide health and exercise benefits through a variety of outdoor activities, as well as escape areas to retreat to for those who need a space to relax when group situations become overwhelming, according to a release from MRI.
The opening ceremony will host a ribbon cutting and allow guests to walk through and learn about the educational and health benefits of the center.
While the space was under construction clients of MRI were able to participate in the final outcome of the space, including painting a mural with local artist Eric Weatherford. Community volunteers also helped MRI plant flowers in the garden to bring more color to Meaningful Meadows.
