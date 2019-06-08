LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WAND) - Health officials in Los Angeles are warning anyone who traveled through LAX of a possible measles exposure.
The LA County Department of Public Health says an international traveler who was infected passed through the airport in late May.
Officials say that person was reported in terminal four between 9:30 a.m. and noon on May 26th. The person was also at Tom Bradley International Terminal between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 28th.
Officials say anyone who may have been in those areas during those times are at risk of developing measles. They say a person can take up to 21 days to develop the disease after exposure.
Experts say the only way to fully protect yourself from the measles is to get vaccinated.