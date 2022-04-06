SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill allowing DCFS frontline workers to carry pepper spray to protect themselves is going to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
Senate Bill 1486 had overwhelming support in passing the state House and Senate, lawmakers said. It was introduced following the deaths of two DCFS workers in recent years, including the January murder of Deidre Silas in Sangamon County and the February 2018 death of Pamela Knight, who died from injuries inflicted when she was attacked while trying to take a child into protective custody.
Should the bill be signed into law, DCFS employees would be able to carry the spray while they investigate child abuse and neglect. They would be required to complete training provided by Illinois State Police on proper use of the spray.
“Frontline DCFS workers serve the people of this state by protecting vulnerable children,” said State Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield). “In Illinois, it is legal for adults to carry pepper spray for personal protection, but DCFS workers have not had that ability while on the job. This will allow them to carry pepper spray for self-defense purposes and ensure that they know how to properly use it.”
In the legislation, DCFS would have to work with ISP to identify a list of approved protection sprays. Guidelines would be laid out for tracking the use of the sprays by employees.
