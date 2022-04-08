Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers for the afternoon hours. High 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.