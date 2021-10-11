CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police will be holding a special Memorial Ceremony honoring law enforcement officers from around the world who have died in the line of duty.
The Champaign Police Memorial Ceremony will take place on Friday, October 15 at 9 a.m., at West Side Park in Champaign.
The ceremony will pay a special tribute to fallen Champaign Police Officers Thomas Dodsworth (end of watch July 6, 1913), Robert Tatman (end of watch November 25, 1967), and Christopher Oberheim (end of watch May 19, 2021).
During this year’s ceremony, the Champaign Police Department will present the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart Awards to the family of Officer Christopher Oberheim and Officer Jeffrey Creel for their distinguished service with exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to protect and save human life on May 19, 2021.
The Police Memorial Ceremony traditionally occurs in May of each year during National Police Week. This year, to help assure opportunity for in-person attendance, the ceremony was moved to October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.