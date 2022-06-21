CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Those looking at buying a new home or even a place to rent are facing climbing prices. Inflation is making it more expensive to build and mortgage rates are changing the way people buy.
"I think has inflation driven home prices, and rental rates. Absolutely," said Chris Harrison, a broker from Main Place Real Estate. He says they could have been looking at a higher priced home but now their buying power is less. One of the reasons for the rise in demand is the exodus from the coast to smaller cities in the Midwest.
"...Which will then push into new first time buyers wanting to buy homes, even at a 6% interest," Harrison said. In Illinois, even though homes are pricey, they are selling, and many are locking in arms.
"Which are seven to 10 year arms at a lower rate rather than financing for the full 30 years. And they're going to ride the wave and see what happens," said Stefanie Pratt, President of the Champaign Association of Realtors.
With the market changing so often, they say the best thing you can do if you are looking is stay updated.
"It's going to be something they're going to have to talk to your lender about and keep in touch with a licensed professional so they can guide them through this," Pratt said.
