CHICAGO (WAND) - An infant who died in March, died from a COVID-19 infection, according to final autopsy reports.
The 9-month-old Chicago boy died of the human coronavirus NL-63 and COVID-19 induced viral pneumonia, the medical examiner's office said.
The boy, Joseph Miles died on March 23 at a Chicago hospital. The family said he had a history of cold and cough. The child was found unresponsive, according to the medical examiner.
His lungs were found to be congested and firm during the autopsy, indicating a possible COVID-19 infection, but two swab tests initially came back with conflicting results, the medical examiner’s office said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received the swaps for more testing. They found coronavirus NL-63 and evidence of COVID-19 present in lung tissue, the medical examiner’s office said.
