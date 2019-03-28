DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A jury has awarded a family $4.84 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit against a Danville doctor and clinic.
Spiros Law, P.C. brought a suit against Doctor Muthiah Thangavelu and the Danville Polyclinic for negligent conduct resulted in injury to one of his patients, Linda Shelly.
During surgery, Dr. Thangavelu tried to remove an abdominal cyst and cut and removed a portion of Shelly's right ureter twice. It resulted in permanent and severe injury to her right ureter and ultimately the loss of her right kidney.
Shelly later passed after six and a half years of struggling with this injury.
Both the surgeon and the clinic denied negligence caused the injuries to Shelly.
She turned to Spiros Law who took the issue to court after receiving no settlement offer.
Following an 8-day trial, a Danville jury awarded Linda Shelly's estate $4,844,391.54.
The award accounts for medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of normal life expected, and emotional distress experienced by Shelly and her family.