(WAND) — According to the American Association for Cancer Research, cervical cancer used to be a leading cause of death for women.
Prevention and screening have greatly decreased the number of deaths from the disease but medical professionals still advise regular checkups for anyone with a cervix.
"It is so important for women to get screened on a regular basis; the guidelines are that between age 21-29 you get screened every three years," said Dr. Beverly London of Carle in Champaign.
The AACR said that the vast majority of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus infections. The HPV vaccine protects against the types of HPV that most often cause cervical cancers.
Pap tests, also known as Pap smears, are vital for detecting precancerous cells. The CDC advises regular screenings beginning at age 21.
