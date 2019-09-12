DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Homeless Council Continuum of Care Advisory Council Meeting is being held Thursday in Decatur.
Social service providers, businesses and anyone interested in issues surrounding homelessness in Macon County are invited to attend.
The meeting is being held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Homeward Bound Office, 788 E. Clay, Conference Room, Decatur.
The Continuum was started in 1995 to identify and meet the needs of homeless people in Macon County.
If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call the Homeward Bound office at (217) 362-7700.