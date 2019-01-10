MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Homeless Council Continuum of Care Advisory Council Meeting is being held Thursday afternoon.
The public and businesses are invited to attend the meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Homeward Bound Office, 788 E. Clay, Conference Room, Decatur.
They are planning for the Point-in-Time count.
The Continuum works to identify and meet the needs of homeless individuals and families in Macon County.
If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call the Homeward Bound office at 362-7700.