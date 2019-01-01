(WAND) - The Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday is sitting at $425 million.
It is the 8th largest jackpot in the game's history.
The winning numbers from Friday's Mega Millions drawing were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the Mega Ball number was 21.
No jackpot winner was drawn, but Illinois players won more than 52,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.
The cash option for the jackpot is $254.6 million
The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
The next drawing is 10 p.m. Tuesday.