(WAND) - The Mega Millions jackpot is standing at a staggering $243 million.
The next drawing is Black Friday, Nov. 29, at 10 p.m.
"If you need a break from waiting in lines and fighting the crowds, a stop at your local Lottery retailer could pay off big on Black Friday," said Jason Schaumburg, Illinois Lottery Communications Director. "While you're there, pick up Holiday Instant Tickets, which make great gifts for all the adults on your list."
The Illinois Lottery said the winnings equate to:
• 4.9 million Giiker Smart Supercube Puzzle Games1
• 1.6 million Fitbits2
• 1.2 million KitchenAid Standing Mixers3
• 1.2 million Philips AirFryers4
• 975,000 Apple AirPods Pro5