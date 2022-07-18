(WAND) - Half a billion dollars, enough money to make people stop an consider buying a ticket.
"I don't normally buy, probably like 4-6 times a year I buy and obviously this is one of the times." said Debbie Doane.
Some people have been playing for years and some only buy a ticket when the jackpot is this high.
The 530 million dollar payout makes this the eighth largest jackpot on record, and with tickets costing only two dollars, most people are willing to that their chances.
The winning numbers will be drawn tomorrow night at 10 p.m.
