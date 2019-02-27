SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday morning Mel-O-Cream Donuts in Springfield opened their doors to give back to the American Cancer Society.
The donut shop donated 10 percent of their sales to Relay for Life of Sangamon and Menard Counties. Throughout the morning hungry customers made their way into the shop to get a tasty treat.
"The money raised helps support all the services the American Cancer Society provides," explained Cheryl Garvin, Relay for Life Event Leader.
Garvin said Relay for Life is one of the biggest fundraisers for the American Cancer Society. The organization in Sangamon County and Menard County raises thousands of dollars for those battling cancer.
"Our event brings in about $100,000, so without that money services won't be available," explained Garvin.
The money raised includes research, but there is also a wig program it sponsors and the drives the organization puts on. Garvin said the money also helps fund the Hope Lodge in St. Louis, as well as support drivers who drive cancer patients to and from treatments.
"If you are cancer patient and you have no way to get to your treatment, that's a huge impact," Garvin said.
Relay for Life has numerous fundraisers scheduled up until their big event on July 20 at the Illinois State Fair Grounds.
On March 9, a Trivia Night will be held at Steel Justice Mc. On March 29 and 30 a huge rummage sale will take place. Garvin said Laurel's Lights Rummage Sale will be at Laurel United Methodist Church. The sale starts at 4 p.m. on March 29.
