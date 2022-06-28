CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge is coming to perform at the Virginia Theatre.
The Champaign Park District announced Etheridge will perform with her full band in downtown Champaign on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30 P.M.
Reserved seating tickets are $49.50 to $89.50 plus an additional per-ticket processing fee of $5.00 to $8.00.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, June 30 at 10:00 A.M. at the Virginia Box Office, online at thevirginia.org, or charge by phone at 217-356-9063. VIP packages available starting at $179.00.
