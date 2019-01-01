MELVIN, Ill. (WAND) - A Melvin man is facing charges after police said he stabbed someone in the chest and back Saturday night.
45-year-old Toby Price was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct.
Police said he stabbed 32-year-old Derrick Mason with a small pocketknife.
Officers were first called to the scene for a report of a reckless driver.
Police said Price was doing donuts and spinning his wheels.
When neighbors confronted him about it, Price got out of the vehicle and started fighting with people, police said.
They said he took out a pocketknife and stabbed Mason in the collarbone area and in the lower-right area of his back.
The News Gazette reports the injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said alcohol played a part in the crime.