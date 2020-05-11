ILLINOIS (WAND) - A member of Gov. JB Pritzker's senior staff tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, a press release from the governor's office said some staff will now work from home for an "appropriate isolation period". The staff member in question was asymptomatic and tested positive near the end of the week of May 4.
The person was in close contact with the governor and other staff members, officials said. Pritzker and all other staff reporting to his office tested negative, and the governor tested negative during a second test that happened early Sunday.
About 20 staff members are regularly reporting to the James R. Thompson Center for work while the rest are working from home. The release said all staff members are following Illinois Department of Public Health protocols, including daily temperature checks, wearing masks, social distancing and following strict hygiene procedures.
Pritzker's office will go through deep cleaning. Staff are monitoring themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Staff is scheduled to return to work at the office "when IDPH deems appropriate", per the release.
Daily press briefings will continue via video conference. Each briefing is live-streamed through this link, on Facebook and on Twitter.
