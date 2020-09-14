MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Morrisonville Jr./Sr. High School announced on its Facebook page that a "member of our school community" tested positive for COVID-19.
The superintendent did not specify whether the person was a staff member or a student.
All students and faculty impacted have or will be notified by the Christian County Health Department about quarantine and exclusion from school.
Classroom spaces and buses have been thoroughly sanitized.
If you did not receive a call from the Christian County Health Department, the superintendent said your student is good to return to school on Tuesday, September 15.
