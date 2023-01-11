SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New state legislators took the oath of office in separate ceremonies in Springfield on Wednesday.
The Senate inauguration took place at the Old State Capitol, while the House Inauguration happened at the University of Illinois Springfield Campus.
State Senator Doris Turner of the 48th district was sworn in for her first elected term. She was appointed in February 2021 after Andy Manar resigned. Senator Turner was one of three senators who nominated Don Harmon as Senate President.
"President Harmon has had a tremendous impact on me personally, and I have witnessed the impact he has had on this body and the entire state of Illinois," said Turner. "Every district in Illinois is better due to Don Harmon's leadership.
State Senator Chapin Rose, the district 51 Senator, began his 10th year in the position. Paul Faraci, who will replace late Senator Scott Bennett, took the oath of office Wednesday. He was one of four potential replacements named by Dr. Stacy Bennett.
New Representative Mike Coffey Jr. was sworn in to represent the 87th district and to fill the vacancy left by Representative Tim Butler, who resigned after re-election. Coffey Jr. was selected by the Republican Central Committee in Christian, Macon, and Sangamon Counties. He is the chair of the Springfield Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority.
The new legislators will begin their work this month.
