ROCKBRIDGE, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Rockbridge community and first responders are being recognized for saving a life on Christmas Eve 2022.
The Greene County Board recognized them on Thursday, May 11.
On December 24, 2022 a community member suffered sudden cardiac arrest at the Rockbridge Post office.
Staff saw Mr. Baily grab his chest and collapse.
Staff quickly called 911 and started chest compressions.
An off-duty paramedic, Greenfield Police, Greenfield Fire Protection District First Responders, and Greene County EMS all assisted.
Baily was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for further care.
He has since fully recovered and said he is forever grateful to those who helped him.
