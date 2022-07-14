DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - The increase of gun violence is already seen across the nation and throughout our communities. An even a bigger issue, it's affecting young children. Just earlier this week, 14-year-old Ronald Miller Jr. of Danville had his life taken away from a bullet.
"It's sad, I'll tell you its always sad to hear a young person to lose their life. Haven't lived their life to the fullest, someone perhaps could've been ready to go graduate and go to higher education," said Pastor McCullough.
Pastor Frank Mccullough said he worked with the father of Ronald Miller Jr. He was heartbroken because he was a good kid.
"I would say the 14-year-old was a good kid. Nothing I knew he was in, I knew his dad and he didn't allow for them to be out in the streets," said Pastor McCullough.
"When I heard that it was a 14-year-old, that broke my heart because that's a baby. And he lost his life for what? We don't know," said Khadijah McCullough.
Pastor McCullough along with other members of the Three Kings of Peace -- have been fighting for a change in Danville for years. He says not only Danville -- but nowhere is safe.
"It's not even safe to walk down the street anymore here. Not only in the City of Danville, but other places," said Pastor McCullough.
Passionate about mentoring young children, he hopes to keep them on the right track. Striving to stop tragic incidents like this from happening.
"When someone else bleeds, we all bleed here. And it's very sad and unfortunate that he had to lose his life at such a young age and I'm praying for his family," said Khadijah McCullough.
"I feel for the father, I feel for the mother, and the brothers as well and sisters. That's just sad," said Pastor McCullough.
If you're interested in the mentoring program or interested in seeing what other programs are available, visit Mount Olive Baptist Church in Danville for more details.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.