SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Community service activities will happen throughout a celebration of AmeriCorps Week in Springfield.
City of Springfield AmeriCorps members are partnering with the Land of Lincoln Goodwill GoodGuides Program, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois, Computer Banc, St. Patrick's Catholic School and The Salvation Army to celebrate AmeriCorps Week. Members will work with students, plant gardens, recycle computer wires, assist with food distribution and host a mobile food drive.
Across the United States, hundreds of thousands of volunteers will be joining AmeriCorps members to assist with community activities during AmeriCorps week. The week runs from March 8 to March 14.
A press release said AmeriCorps engages 270,000 Americans every year in "sustained, results-driven service through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs." Members help communities impacted by the pandemic, make sure students stay on track to graduate, combat hunger and homelessness, respond to natural disaster, fight the opioid epidemic, help older adults live independently, support veterans and military families and more.
