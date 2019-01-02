SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is mailing out membership renewals for the Associate Members of the Illinois Sheriffs Association.
If you are not a current member and want to join, you can become one for a donation as little as $20. Businesses can show their contribution with a $50 donation.
The membership program was created to provide citizens with an opportunity to lend support to local law enforcement and help law enforcement protect the community and fellow residents.
To become involved, contact the Illinois Sheriffs Association at 401 East Washington, Suite 1000, Springfield, Illinois. The phone number is (217) 753-2372.