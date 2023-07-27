DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Cancer Care in Decatur and SIU Dermatology are offering a free community skin cancer screening in August.
The screenings will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at Memorial Cancer Care, 210 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur.
Screenings will be done by the dermatology team from SIU Medicine.
To participate in the screening, you must preregister and complete a consent form.
To preregister, call 217-876-4749.
Participants should not currently be under the care of a dermatologist.
