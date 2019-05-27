DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Memorial Day ceremony will be held in Decatur Monday morning.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fairview Park Large Pavilion.
The annual service will pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Master of Ceremonies will be Chairman William Hanes.
The pledge will be led by Scout Troop 202.
The National Anthem will be sung by Denise White
Brother Douglas Perry will do the invocation.
Veteran groups and others will place memorial wreaths.
The firing detail will be done by the Macon County Honor Guard.