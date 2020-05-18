(WAND) - With fewer people on the roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices are expected to be the lowest they have been in almost two decades for Memorial Day weekend.
At the start of the Memorial Day work week, the national gas price average is $1.87.
The last time the national gas price average leading into the holiday was under $2 per gallon was 17 years ago in 2003. That year drivers paid, on average, $1.50 per gallon.
“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”
For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast due to COVID-19 impacts on the underlying economic data used to create the forecast.
AAA expects gas to possible hit $2 per gallon in the next few weeks as some states start to re-open.
In the Great Lakes and Central States, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that regional gasoline stocks have decreased for six straight weeks.
Monday
Sunday
Week Ago
Month Ago
One Year Ago
National
$1.879
$1.877
$1.847
$1.821
$2.854
Chicago Metro
$2.307
$2.307
$2.286
$1.974
$3.250
Chicago City
$2.445
$2.438
$2.389
$2.178
$3.473
Bloomington
$1.984
$1.984
$1.980
$1.673
$2.756
Champaign
$2.155
$2.154
$2.150
$1.856
$2.752
Peoria
$2.088
$2.087
$2.054
$1.858
$2.809
Rockford
$2.061
$2.060
$1.971
$1.648
$2.781
Springfield
$1.929
$1.925
$1.960
$1.435
$2.686
Fort Wayne, IN
$1.880
$1.873
$1.887
$1.371
$2.904
South Bend IN
$1.836
$1.836
$1.859
$1.306
$2.885
