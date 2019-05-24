DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many boaters are expected to head out on the lake over Memorial Day weekend.
Illinois State Conservation Police are increasing their water patrols to keep people safe.
"We run through many different lakes between Clinton, Decatur, up to Bloomington. We're all over the place," explained Bryant Wright, Illinois Conservation Officer.
Memorial Day weekend is the official kick-off to summer. Pools will open and boaters will head to the lakes throughout central Illinois, but officers want to remind people the rules of the water.
"The biggest thing is life jackets. Most of our fatalities, or ones that do happen, can be saved with a life jacket," said Officer Wright.
Police remind boaters to always have them onboard while they are out in the water and make sure they are the appropriate size. They said life jackets are an issue they run into year after year.
However, another issue they run into is boat operators under the influence.
"You can drink and have a good time. Just realize you've been out in the sun, and you're not drinking water," said Officer Wright. "You need to watch what you're doing and have a designated driver."
Conservation Police want people to have fun, but remind them to stay safe. If you run into issues, be sure to contact police right away.