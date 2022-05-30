(WAND WEATHER)- Memorial Day will be hot and humid across Central Illinois.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap today with gusty winds to over 40 miles-per-hour. Highs will be well into the 80s to around 90°.
It'll be another hot and humid day Tuesday with highs near 90°.
A few showers pop up late Tuesday afternoon, but showers and storms are likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Wet weather sticks around through Thursday.
Some of the storms Tuesday night through Wednesday night could be on the strong to severe side.
Dry weather returns Friday with highs in the 70s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
