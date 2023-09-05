DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A local church has stepped up to honor the life of Mishyra Wheeler by creating a memorial in her memory.
On September 3, 2011, Mishyra Wheeler was killed in a retaliatory shooting on N. Church Street. WAND News reported Wheeler and 3 others were on a porch when a gunman opened fire on them. Wheeler, just 17 at the time died.
"Mishyra's death sent ripples through the entire community," said Pastor BJ Leonard, First Christian Church.
The home on N. Church Street sat abandoned for years, it was set on fire and was covered in vandalism. It wasn't until recently when First Christian Church, the City of Decatur, and members of the community stepped in to tear the house down and create a memorial.
"We've done the best to bring beauty to where there was been brokenness," said Pastor Leonard.
On Tuesday, Mishyra's family and community members gathered to dedicate the space. Shemuel Sanders, founder of the Shemilah Outreach Center, said it's important to focus on the youth in the community and bring peace back to neighborhoods.
"Today is a great day because I see us coming together to put a stop to this violence in our community."
According to the City of Decatur, the city acquired the vacant house and then donated it to First Christian Church. The church then took the necessary steps to tear the home down and clean up the area. The church raised the funds for the marker and landscaping.
Just recently, volunteers from the church and kids in the neighborhood helped plant sunflowers and other flowers around the memorial. Leonard said he hopes the space can remind people of Mishyra and also provide hope for the future.
"This isn't just for Mishyra, this is for all youth who have been affected."
