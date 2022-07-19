DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Camera Club honored the memory of late Macon County Conservation District Executive Director, Richie Wolf.
A memorial fountain was donated at Rock Springs in his honor.
Wolf joined the Macon County Conservation District in 2013, as Nature Center Manager for Rock Springs, and then became Executive Director in 2019.
Wolf is remembered for his passion of the outdoors and preserving the history and nature of Macon County.
