MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A way to honor pets who have gone to heaven is open for business.
Last month, WAND-TV shared the angel statue that used to sit at Eldorado and Jasper Streets in Decatur had been moved to a new location. That spot is the Forever After Pet Memorial Cremation Garden.
Organizers said the landscaping for the garden will be finished by spring and the angel has been refurbished.
Shelley Phillips, who oversees the project, said she's excited about the garden's opening and is honored to offer a service like this to the community.
"We want your pets to end up here. So, it's peace of mind for the pet owner basically,” Phillips explained. “What better place to come to have a final resting place. You can keep some of your ashes at home with you and then scatter some of them here. So, peace of mind is the only thing we want to accomplish."
Phillips said there's no fee to scatter pet remains at the memorial garden and it's open now.
Contact Forever After Pet Memorials and Cremation at (217) 767-3079 for more information.