SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System is offering flu shots to the public at its Springfield drive-thru labs.
The public will be able to get the shots at a Memorial Drive-Thru Lab, located at 320 E. Carpenter St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. Shots will also be administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a Monday to Friday schedule at the other Memorial Drive-Thru Lab, located at 2950 S. 6th St.
Patients are asked to stay in their vehicles when they arrive at the drive-thru labs and clinics. They should then go to an open drive-thru lane, where a Memorial Health employee will help with finishing registration and the vaccine will be administered.
“The simplest way to prevent the spread of influenza is to never get it in the first place, which is why I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccination now and to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of illness,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health. “Everyone should get a flu shot, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and stay home if you are sick.”
Patients should also do the following to ensure a smooth process:
- Come prepared with a mask to wear.
- Wear loose-fitting clothing for easy carside access for vaccine administration. Note that vaccines are administered in the thigh for infants and small children; all other patients will receive the shot in the upper arm.
- Bring a valid photo ID and most recent insurance card.
