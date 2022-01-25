SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Care on Koke Mill in Springfield will now offer an antibody treatment to help reduce severe illness, hospitalizations and death for high-risk patients with COVID-19.
Sotrovimab, is a monoclonal antibody infusion treatment, for anyone 12 years old and older and is administered through an IV, at the urgent care facility, previously known as Memorial ExpressCare – Koke Mill, at 3132 Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield.
A Physician's referral is required to be given the treatment.
Dr. Anna Richie, clinical director of urgent care at Memorial Care says Memorial Care already has a “limited and restricted supply” available.
According to health officials, Sotrovimab has proven highly successful against COVID-19’s omicron variant, which emerged locally in mid-November. The omicron variant has proven resistant to other antibody therapies used to treat previous COVID-19 variants.
“It’s not a cure, but it does appear to slow progression and worsening of the disease. It’s ideal for anyone with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms,” Richie said.
Antibody infusion treatment is beneficial for individuals in the most vulnerable of high-risk groups, such as those older than 65, who are obese, have higher-risk health conditions, poorly controlled diabetes or compromised immune systems, Richie said.
Patients seeking the antibody infusion treatment should first check with their primary care physician to learn if they qualify for the treatment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant accounts for about 98% of COVID-19 cases in the country.
Memorial Health has offered monoclonal antibody infusions since November 2020 but stopped previous treatments when they became ineffective against new variants.
“Treatment decisions became difficult to make because we don’t have a quick way of knowing if a patient is infected with delta or omicron,” said Richie. “With omicron variant rates now significantly higher than delta in our region, our best bet is to use the antibody infusion treatment that is proven effective against all COVID-19 variants.”
Memorial Health has administered more than 1,700 infusions in Springfield.
