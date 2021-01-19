SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With its COVID-19 inpatient numbers dropping, Memorial Health System announced it is easing some visitor restrictions.
The system's five hospitals, which include Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital, will start allowing one visitor at a time for adult inpatients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning Jan. 20.
For inpatient obstetrics patients, the hospitals will be allowing one support person and one additional visitor. Those people can't change for the duration of the visit.
There will be no visitors allowed for patients being treated for COVID-19 or patients being evaluated for the virus until a COVID-19 infection has been ruled out, a press release said.
The hospital system is requiring all visitors to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times in the hospitals.
MHS has watched its number of COVID-19 patients drop from 173 on Nov. 30, 2020 to 68 as of Jan. 15. Leaders said the recently announced lowering of COVID-19 mitigations in central Illinois regions also played a role in their decision to ease restrictions.
“As our numbers for positive test results for COVID-19 go down and as we are seeing fewer patients in our hospitals, we are able to ease our visitor restrictions,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Memorial Health System. “However, it’s vital that we all remain vigilant by wearing our masks, watching our distance, washing our hands and avoiding large gatherings.”
MHS is keeping other visitor guidelines in place, including:
- Emergency Department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit.
- Inpatient at end-of-life: Two visitors.
- Pediatrics, inpatient and outpatient: Two parents or guardians.
- Surgery or procedure, inpatient and outpatient: One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgery or procedure.
- Passavant Area Hospital’s transitional care unit: Visitation is restricted to essential individuals according to Illinois Department of Public Health regulations.
- Outpatient services: Patients receiving outpatient services are encouraged to come alone when possible or have visitors wait outside until their services are complete.
- For ambulatory medical services (Memorial Physician Services, Memorial ExpressCare and DMH Medical Group), Members of the same household may accompany a patient with an appointment. One non-household support person may accompany a patient with an appointment.
- Patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities or cognitive impairments: One support person.
