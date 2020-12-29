SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Health System's drive-thru lab and respiratory testing site on South Sixth Street in Springfield will now feature indoor lanes.
The new addition provides a safe and warm structure that patients will be able to drive through to complete testing during the cold winter months.
The new drive-thru lanes replace the tents that had been at the location.
The expanded drive-thru lab and testing site is at 2950 S. Sixth St. and opened Dec. 28.
The site's hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Patients must have a physician's order to access the drive-thru lab services or show symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.
Common initial symptoms are a fever of 101F or higher, a cough, headache, fatigue, or diarrhea.
