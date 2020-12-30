SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Health System expects to complete the process of first vaccination dosage to its colleagues within the next two to three weeks.
The hospital system has received 6,235 doses of vaccines since Dec. 16, the day it administered the first vaccinations, said Chuck Callahan, president of the MHS hospital group and president and CEO of Memorial Medical Center.
About 80 percent of the doses are Moderna, and the others were Pfizer-BioNTech.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 29, 3,089 colleagues across five regional campuses were vaccinated.
As of Dec. 29, the following amount of vaccines were received by each hospital:
- 1,298 at Memorial Medical Center
- 866 at Decatur Memorial Hospital
- 524 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville
- 260 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln
- and 141 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Around 70 percent of MHS colleagues have indicated they wish to receive the vaccination. MHS is encouraging, but not requiring, colleagues to be vaccinated.
Vaccinations will be administered in two separate doses.
“We have a mission to improve health, so we want to lead the way by encouraging our colleagues to take this vaccine,” Callahan said. “We believe the vaccines to be safe and effective and a milestone advance in the battle against the pandemic.”
Colleagues were prioritized to receive the vaccination based on the proximity of work-related exposure to patients who are or may be COVID-19 positive.
Clinical staff on COVID-19 units, the emergency department and intensive care units received priority access to the vaccine.
No colleagues have suffered serious side effects, and only a few have experienced minor transitory muscle aches or fever, Callahan said.
Tiffany Robinson, a cardiovascular nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital, said that her arm was “a little bit sore, no different from any other vaccine I’ve gotten.”
“I’m really glad I went and got the vaccine,” Robinson said. “I hope this is a light at the end of our tunnel.”
