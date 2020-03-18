DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System will open a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care location.
The clinic at 4455 U.S. Route 36 East will be open at 8 a.m. Thursday to screen people for COVID-19. It will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People coming to the clinic should call the hotline at (217) 876-1200 before coming.
The clinic is open to anyone with a respiratory problem that could be COVID-19.
Healthcare providers will be stationed outside the clinic to screen patients.
If a patient shows up without an appointment through the hotline, they will be directed to a designated parking space where signage will instruct them to call and register by phone.