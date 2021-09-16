SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Health System is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for jobs at its five hospitals and dozens of other health care locations in central Illinois.
The new pay rate will take effect this fall. Employees whose pay will be affected will receive a letter that will be mailed no later than Oct. 15 with full details, including their adjusted compensation.
14% of the nonprofit health system's workforce of nearly 8,500 people will see their pay go up to or slightly above $15 an hour.
The increase will ripple upward to other roles in the health system as those compensation levels are adjusted, with more than 3,100 employees, or 37%, of the health system's personnel receiving larger paychecks.
"The strength of our organization is our people," said Ed Curtis, president, and CEO of Memorial Health System. "Our colleagues provide our patients and their families with compassionate and expert care around the clock. They have shown their unwavering resiliency in the face of a global pandemic. This wage increase is one small way we can express our deepest gratitude for their dedication to those we serve."
Currently, in Illinois, the minimum wage is $11 an hour, and according to health system officials, most if not all Memorial Health System employees already earn more than that.
The state's minimum wage will increase until it peaks at $15 an hour in 2025.
The health system's minimum wage increase will primarily impact entry-level positions across the organization. Those positions include patient care support staff, housekeeping, customer service, and food and nutrition staff.
"We need to retain and recruit the top talent in our service area," said Dolan Dalpoas, interim chief human resources officer for Memorial Health System. "This minimum wage increase is one of the ways we can do that as part of a comprehensive compensation-and-benefits package. And it's the right thing to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.