SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System officials said cutting-edge data science guided its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to serve patients in the coming weeks.
“The pandemic has forced innovation in a way that made things move faster as far as improving and innovating on many fronts,” said Lance Millburg, system director of decision sciences. “We have a much better surveillance system to monitor cases because this is already built. We can continue to watch this.”
A custom, automated network allowed officials at the five-hospital system to track positive COVID-19 cases and hospital bed capacity, ensure timely test results and detect emerging “hot spots” in central Illinois towns.
A team of Memorial data scientists and data engineers joined Memorial managers in writing thousands of lines of computer code that extracted real-time local, state and national data on COVID-19 cases.
“If this hadn’t been in place, there would have been a lot more resources dedicated to manually count and track,” Millburg said. “Those resources were no longer tasked with that. They were tasked with taking care of patients.”
The decision-sciences team automated data collection on the use of personal protective equipment throughout the system, including at the system’s five hospitals.
The organization said it was able to compute “burn rates” for PPE. PPE supplies remained adequate during the height of the pandemic locally.
Memorial also was able to monitor processing times for COVID-19 tests and reroute test samples to lab processing partners based on who had the fastest turnaround times available.
Real-time tracking of bed capacity helped the system designate its two largest hospitals, 500-bed Memorial Medical Center and 300-bed Decatur Memorial, as the sites where the sickest COVID-19 patients should be taken if a surge in cases takes place.
The health system is using geospatial mapping tools to help local public health officials intervene in certain neighborhoods and communities if case counts climb later.
Less than a half-dozen COVID-19 patients are being treated at Memorial Health System hospitals now, officials said.
More than 70 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged and 33 patients have died at Memorial hospitals.
