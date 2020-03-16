SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Health Systems will open a respiratory screening clinic to screen people for COVID-19.
Their clinic located at 2950 South Sixth Street will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you come to the clinic you should call before you arrive. The number is 217-588-4019.
“We have designed a process at this clinic for enhanced safety of our community, and our colleagues,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, Memorial Health System senior vice president and chief medical officer. “In order to ensure the safety of our community, we want people who have symptoms for COVID-19 to call our hotline and avoid walking into the emergency room or their physician’s clinic.”
There will be healthcare providers outside the clinic to screen patients to determine what care is needed. The clinic will give COVID-19 testing to patients who meet the guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Anyone who arrives at the clinic who has not set up an appointment they will be directed to a parking space and they will have to call to register by phone.
Patients can also us the MemorialNow virtual care app or the On My Way feature on the Memorial app.
Visitor restrictions have been put in place at all Memorial Health System facilities.
For more information, click here.