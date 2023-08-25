SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health will offer health screenings at a Men's Health and Wellness event.
Preventive screenings will be available at a Men’s Health and Wellness event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Union Baptist Church, 1405 E. Monroe St., in Springfield.
There will also be speakers, vendors, a cooking demonstration, farmers market and door prizes.
“Preventive screenings are so important because they help find hidden issues early, before symptoms appear,” said Tia Rapps, community cancer education coordinator with the Springfield Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center. “If something is discovered, it is usually easier to treat when there is early detection.”
Free screenings for prostate cancer and colorectal cancer, blood glucose and A1C checks for diabetes, blood pressure and BMI checks, HIV/HCV testing, COVID-19 home test kits and vaccines for flu, shingles and Tdap vaccination will be offered.
The first 75 men, 40 years or older, to undergo a prostate screening will receive a free lunch. Registration is required. Call the Springfield Memorial Health cancer information line at 217-788-4000 to sign up.
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month. The prostate cancer screening will be offered at no charge by local providers and is a blood test (PSA) and quick prostate exam.
One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. That number increases to one in six African American men will be diagnosed. Black men are twice as likely to die from the disease.
The colorectal cancer screening is a non-invasive at-home kit that men between the ages of 45 and 75 can take home, complete and mail in to receive results.
The event is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois and Memorial Health with additional participating organizations HealthChoice Illinois, SIU Medicine and Regional Cancer Partnership.
