SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Home Services will offer a free six-week grief support group.
The closed group starts in February and will be limited to 12 to 15 participants.
Meetings will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 5 in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller St., at the southeast corner of Rutledge and Miller streets.
A licensed clinical social worker from Memorial Home Services Hospice will lead the class.
The content is appropriate for 12-year-olds and older.
Advance registration is required. Call (217) 788-3333.