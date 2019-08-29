SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Medical Center and SIU Medicine are holding a free seminar on the opioid epidemic Thursday night.
The event will be at 6 p.m. in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller St. in Springfield.
The 90-minute event, "Opioid Epidemic: How We Got Here and Where to Go Now," will be in the M.G. Nelson Family Auditorium on the first floor.
The seminar will examine phases of opioid epidemics in the United States and around the world, look at the role the medical community plays in the current epidemic and talk about ways to fight opioid abuse.
The guest speaker is Dr. Kari Wolf, associate professor and chair of the department of psychiatry at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
Free parking is available in the parking garage south of the MCLI at Rutledge and Carpenter streets.
To register, click HERE.