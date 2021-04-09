LINCOLN – Memorial Physician Services-Lincoln is reopening its clinic and now allowing for walk-in patients.
Patients do not need to be an established MPS-Lincoln patient to take advantage of the walk-in clinic services.
The walk-in clinic will be able to provide care for minor injuries and illnesses, including treatment of cold, cough, and flu symptoms; fever, minor sprains, and strains; minor burns and cuts; ear, eye, and skin infections; nausea and vomiting; sore throat; urinary tract infections; and skin rashes.
No appointment is necessary.
Walk-in clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
The clinic is at 515 N. College Ave. For more information, visit MemorialMD.com.
