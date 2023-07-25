SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Courthouse Facility Dog Gibson has passed away.
Gibson was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer earlier this month. On Monday night, July 17, he passed peacefully.
Gibson spent six years serving the citizens of Sangamon County, offering peace to those suffering from trauma, pain, and anxiety. His services even included helping Sangamon County Staff and officials.
"During the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the team from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health navigated the sometimes overwhelming stress, anxiety, and pressure of an unprecedented public health crisis, Gibson was there to provide comfort and support only he could deliver," a release from the State's Attorney stated. "His love and support has been a constant for the attorneys and staff of the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office and so many other courthouse personnel."
Gibson’s handlers said they are taking time to grieve the sudden loss.
A memorial procession will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. The walk will start at Butler Funeral home, stop by Sangamon County Public Health, and finish at the Sangamon County Courthouse. Members of the public are welcome to join the procession at any of the destinations along the way. The exact route is pending Sangamon County Sheriff's Office approval.
