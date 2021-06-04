CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A memorial ride in memory of fallen officer Chris Oberheim is planned for mid-June.
The Memorial Ride for #703 is set for Saturday, June 12. Oberheim and all law enforcement will be honored.
According to a flyer circulating on Facebook, participants will start at the Champaign Police Department parking lot, located at 82 E. University Ave. Sign-up is at 10 a.m. in the same location, with the ride leaving a noon. Kickstands should be up at 11:45 a.m.
Organizers are suggesting $10 donations, with proceeds going to directly to the Oberheim family.
