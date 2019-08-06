SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A memorial service for Yingying Zhang has been rescheduled for Friday afternoon.
The service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Savoy, the pastor told the News Gazette.
The service was originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed.
Pastor Chuck Moore will lead the service with prayers and meditation. Tim Bossenbroek, pastor of Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church will also lead the service. Both congregations include members of the Chinese community or international students who came to know the Zhang family, Moore said.
Zhang's father, Ronggao Zhang will also speak and a letter from her fiance will also be read by her brother.
The service is open to the public and will be in both English and Chinese.
A private service for the family will be held afterwards at the memorial garden created for Zhang on Goodwin Avenue.
On Wednesday, the family attorney is expected to release more details about a possible location of Zhang's remains.