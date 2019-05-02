SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -It's a ceremony that commends acts of selfless courage and honors officers killed in the line of duty.
Every year, on the first Thursday in May, the Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Service is held in the Capitol to remember fallen officers and their families.
Kevin Graham, president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago, says this is one final goodbye for grieving families.
"We don't want their families, and other people, to forget their lives," Graham said. "Their lives meant something. They were important."
More than 500 law enforcement officers from around the state gathered to pay their respects to their fallen brothers.
"We went several years without putting names on our memorial walls," Graham said.
In 2019, four new names were engraved on the fallen officers' memorial.
"The four officers who died in the line of duty in Chicago in 2018 were Commander Paul Bauer, Officer Jimenez, Officer Conrad Gary and Officer Marmolejo," Graham said. "They wanted to be police officers because they wanted to make a difference in their community."
During the ceremony, the Illinois Treasurer's Office announce a new Fallen Hero Scholarship Program.
This scholarship will help children whose parents died in the line of duty go to college.