DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A memorial will be held this weekend for a 2-year-old little girl who was found dead in a Decatur home.
Two people are charged in the death of Ta'naja Barnes, her mother, Twanka Davis, and her mother's boyfriend, Anthony Myers.
The toddler was found filthy and unresponsive with a body temperature too low to measure. Her room had no furniture except for a mattress. There was no bedding or blankets. Feces were found in the room and uneaten food. Toilets and tubs in the home were overflowing with waste water.
A memorial service will be held at Greater Northside Missionary Baptist Church Saturday at 11 a.m.